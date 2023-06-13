Watch Now
Fallston restaurant The Local to open White Marsh location

Restaurant Association of Maryland
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:36:09-04

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is getting yet another new restaurant this summer, as a popular Harford County eatery plans to move in.

The Local, which has been on Belair Road in Fallston, is opening a second location on The Avenue in early July, and is planning a grand opening in August.

Executive chef and owner Zack Trabbold, who was just named Chef of The Year by The Restaurant Association of Maryland, said in a statement:

“In addition to our impeccable food, service and continued investment in the communities we serve, our people are everything! We pride ourselves on providing a unique dining experience and thinking outside of the box. THE AVENUE at White Marsh is the perfect location for our next endeavor.”

Two other restaurants, The Wayward Bar & Kitchen and The Curious Oyster, have closed on The Avenue.

The Local will feature an outdoor patio, as well as "a white linen dining room space," said The Avenue in a press release.

