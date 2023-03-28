Watch Now
Harford County restaurants sweep Restaurant Association of Maryland awards gala

(From left) Elle Grosse, manager of Fallston Barrel House; Christy Wilson, server at Red Lobster; Zack Trabbold, chef at The Local; Tiffany "TJ" Huryk, bartender at Steelefish Grille
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 28, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Bel Air and Fallston restaurants swept the Restaurant Association of Maryland's annual awards gala this Sunday.

Workers at Fallston Barrel House, The Local, Steelefish Grille, and Red Lobster were recognized in four different categories, announced Visit Harford.

The association named Elle Grosse, of Fallston Barrel House, the Best Manager of the Year; Zack Trabbold, of The Local, Best Chef of the Year; Tiffany "TJ" Huryk, at Steelefish Grille, the Best Bartender of the Year; and Christy Wilson, of Red Lobster, the Best Server of the Year.

Matthew Scales, executive director of Visit Harford, said this year's awards are "the most awards won in one area for quite some time."

He said in a statement:

"These awards are a reflection of the outstanding talent and commitment to excellence that we see in the restaurant and hospitality industries across Harford County."

