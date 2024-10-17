Eating healthy while traveling out of BWI just got a bit easier

LINTHICUM, Md. — You can now find farm-to-table fresh food at BWI Thurgood Marshal Airport.

Nourish Markets opened its first airport location right here in Maryland.

It brings farm-fresh foods to travelers 24/7.

There are organic breakfast items, salads, bowls, wraps, juices and more.

"We're thrilled to open our first Nourish Market at BWI," said Sophia Macauley, Co-Founder of Nourish Markets. "We have extremely high standards and are obsessed with the quality of each and every ingredient. We wanted to create a space where travelers could enjoy real food they can trust. Our goal is to change the way people think about airport food by offering a premium grab and go that truly taste amazing."

Nourish Markets utilizes AI-driven technology to manage inventory and streamline the supply chain. This helps them make sure products are always fresh and available.

"The response from BWI passengers has been overwhelming," Sophia added. "The airport announced that sales have almost tripled compared to the previous tenant, and we are looking forward to expanding Nourish Markets to other terminals and surrounding airports.

You'll find Nourish Market in Concourse A at BWI.