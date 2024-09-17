Dig into a mysterious dining experience with southern comfort food & champagne

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Picture this, you walk into a lavish dining experience with a menu curated by award winning chefs accompanied with live music. Here’s the catch, all the events details including where is under wraps. That’s the essence behind Fried Chick'n & Champagne, A Secret Supper Experience.

“We host a secret supper two to three times a year where guests never know anything about what's happening. All you know is that you can buy your ticket, and then we'll drop clues leading up to the event,” said Candi Dailey, the founder of Potomac Hospitality Group.

Dailey says the event is a blend of celebrating culture and luxury.

“We're able to bring those two pieces together at our own space, under our own vibes. I'm a hospitality girl through and through. Just growing up in church, there's always service. I think in church, you kind of learn the art of service naturally and organically,” said Dailey.

“We're working on about 80 pounds of smoked chicken that we're going to use for our event. Over here, we're beginning to clean and prep flank steak, which we’ll put a pretty cool marinade on it,” said Chef Jerome Grant.

They can’t dish out all the details yet, but here’s some bites to snack on.

“Well there's a lot of details that I don't even know. I get told one thing, and it's like, all right, let's curate this menu. We talked about the old days when our parents would go out to supper clubs, or they'd go out to the small events that they'd have just within the community. That’s what we're building with fried chicken and champagne, a night of elegance, but also some things that you really enjoy, and being able to take you to a different time and space," said Chef Grant.

After dinner, don’t forget about dessert. Pastry Chef Padua Player is all about learn one, teach one. From catering high end events to mentoring younger chefs.

“Dessert is the best part of the meal. It's always the finishing touch and it's the lasting touch. So dessert is going to be beautiful, it's going to be creamy, it's going to be rich, and it's going to be out of this world,” said Player.

Secret Supper is an extension of Dailey’s restaurant, Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen.

“It’s exciting as a Black woman, as an entrepreneur, to be able to go from a little bit of something to a little bit more, right? I'm not going to call it, you know, something big. But I like to think that I'm very proud. Our team is very proud of what we do. More importantly, I think my parents are proud,” said Dailey.

She’s carrying on a legacy. The restaurant is named after her grandmother.

“My dad passed also and so I think the two of them together would be in awe. When we were in construction, and they put up the sign outside, I was so excited. But more importantly, my grandmother was a star, and so we put her name in lights,” said Dailey.

As soon as you walk in, you'll see a mural of Ruby and her six sons with a sign that reads, "Hey Cousin."

