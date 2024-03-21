Diablo Doughnuts offering special "Lucy's donuts"

OVERLEA, Md. — A Baltimore County doughnut shop is raising money for a little girl who's battling serious health problems.

Four-year-old Lucy stopped by Diablo Doughnuts, on Belair Road, to create her own doughnut.

She has chronic kidney disease, and now Diablo Doughnuts are selling "Lucy donuts" to support her and her family.

The shop said proceeds from the 'Lucy donuts" will go to the family.

Diablo Doughnuts opened at the Beltway Plaza shopping center last year, after moving from South Baltimore.