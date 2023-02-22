Diablo Doughnuts hosts grand opening at the Beltway Plaza shopping center

OVERLEA, Md. — A popular local doughnut shop has opened their new store in the Beltway Plaza shopping center on Belair Road.

On Tuesday Diablo Doughnuts held their official grand opening.

WMAR took a trip to Overlea to see what all the talk was about.

Our own photographer, Paul Jaffey, reported a strong turnout and even got to try a strawberry shortcake doughnut.

Of course that made our Good Morning Maryland crew back at the station quite jealous, as you can see in this video.

Diablo Doughnuts grand opening in Overlea

Either way, the shop is now open offering sweet goodness on a first come first serve basis.

RELATED: Diablo Doughnuts to hold grand opening at new Overlea shop on February 22

It's Diablo's third move in two years. They were formerly based off S. Hanover Street in Brooklyn, and before that in Federal Hill.