Diablo Doughnuts to hold grand opening at new Overlea shop on Feb. 22

OVERLEA, Md. — A popular local doughnut shop has opened their new store in the Beltway Plaza shopping center on Belair Road.

On Sunday Diablo Doughnuts held a soft opening at their new Overlea location.

According to a video posted on Facebook, owner Michael Roslan said the turnout was strong.

The shop will host an official grand opening on February 22 starting at 6am.

This is the shop's third move in two years. They were formerly based off S. Hanover Street in Brooklyn, and before that in Federal Hill.

The bakery is known for their cheekily-named homemade doughnuts like Unicorn Farts, Panty Dropper and ODB.

For the latest on Diablo Doughnuts, click here.

