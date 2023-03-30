Das Bierhalle opens new Bel Air restaurant in time for Orioles first pitch

BEL AIR, Md. — The Orioles are in Boston Thursday to start the 2023 baseball season.

But the Birds aren't the only ones amped for Opening Day.

Das Bierhalle is celebrating the official opening of their second restaurant on Main Street in Bel Air.

There's been lots of talk among locals about the new restaurant moving into the building formerly occupied by the popular Black Eyed Suzie's.

Known for its German-themed menu, Das Bierhalle opened their first spot more than four-years ago at Harford and Joppa, in Parkville .

Doors open at 11am, in plenty time for first pitch at 2:10pm.