Cracker Barrel to announce opening date of new Annapolis restaurant in the coming weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cracker Barrel in Annapolis is finally opening sometime real soon.

The restaurant tells WMAR-2 News a tentative opening date would be revealed in the coming weeks.

What we do know is it's expected to happen before winter is up.

"We’re happy to confirm that Cracker Barrel is joining the Annapolis community and will open later this winter," a spokesperson told us.

The new location will be at 175 Jennifer Road, where the old Fuddruckers once stood.

Cracker Barrel has been planning its Annapolis debut since at least 2021, yet, as we previously reported, a prolonged planning and zoning process has stood in the way.