Brand new Cracker Barrel bringing warm country cooking to Annapolis this winter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been years in the making, but Cracker Barrel is officially set to open its first Annapolis restaurant later this year.

The new location, currently under construction will be located at 175 Jennifer Road, where the old Fuddruckers once stood before being demolished in November 2022.

Cracker Barrell began taking over the space back in March of 2021, but had to go through the planning and zoning process.

"The restaurant will be approximately 10,500 sq ft.," the company said in a statement to WMAR-2 News. "We look forward to bringing our authentic restaurant and retail experience and country hospitality to guests in the area!"

While there is no specific opening date at this time, Cracker Barrel expects to open sometime this winter.

It will mark the chain's tenth Maryland location.