Coffee Beanery to open in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A new coffee shop will soon replace a Starbucks that closed in Owings Mills.

Coffee Beanery is set to open April 7 at the New Town Village Shopping center, 9764 Groffs Mill Drive.

The Starbucks there closed in 2023.

Coffee Beanery is a Michigan-based company that dates to the 1970s, with more than 100 stores nationwide, and 20 internationally.

A grand opening weekend is planned for April 18 through 20, with a mystery gift card giveaway, free cookie for the first 100 customers, games and prizes, and giveaways.

