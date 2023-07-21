Starbucks leaves Owings Mills New Town

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another store just moved from Owings Mills' New Town Village Shopping Center to Mill Station.

Starbucks closed at the New Town shopping center, on Groffs Mill Drive. The company confirmed it reopened at the nearby Mill Station today.

Community leaders, including the Randallstown NAACP, have raised concern about Giant Food leaving New Town. They've been working to find a replacement.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: