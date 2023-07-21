Watch Now
Starbucks leaves Owings Mills New Town

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 21, 2023
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another store just moved from Owings Mills' New Town Village Shopping Center to Mill Station.

Starbucks closed at the New Town shopping center, on Groffs Mill Drive. The company confirmed it reopened at the nearby Mill Station today.

Community leaders, including the Randallstown NAACP, have raised concern about Giant Food leaving New Town. They've been working to find a replacement.

A Starbucks spokesperson said:

As Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers. We are happy to share that we are relocating our store at 9764 Groffs Mills Drive to 10256 Mill Run Circle, Owning Mills, MD, and look forward to serving new and existing customers when the store opens on July 21, 2023.

