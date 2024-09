PIKESVILLE, Md. — Chopt salad restaurant is getting ready to open its second Baltimore County location, in Pikesville.

The restaurant is under construction at the Festival at Woodholme shopping center on Reisterstown Road just north of the Beltway.

The company opened a restaurant last year in Towson's Dulaney Plaza shopping center, across from Towson Town Center.

Chopt offers salads, bowls and wraps, including some prepared combinations; customers can customize the item they want.