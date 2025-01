PARKVILLE, Md. — Chipotle will be opening a second Parkville location.

The Mexican fast-food chain is replacing the spot occupied by Mamma Lucia restaurant in the Perring Plaza shopping center on Joppa Road.

Mamma Lucia closed in November, after 26 years.

Chipotle is now listed on the leasing map for the shopping center.

Chipotle also has a location in the Parkville Shopping Center, on Harford Road near the city line.