Mamma Lucia closing in Parkville after 26 years

PARKVILLE, Md. — A longtime Parkville restaurant is closing this month.

Mamma Lucia Italian restaurant, in the Perring Plaza shopping center off of Joppa Road, announced it will close its doors after 26 years.

The restaurant plans to close at the end of November.

Owners Fausto and Luisa Illiano said in a Facebook post:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the impending closure of our restaurant. After 26 memorable years, we will be closing our doors at the end of November 2024...

Serving this community has been a privilege, and we sincerely hope that the spirit of togetherness continues to flourish. With our deepest gratitude and warmest wishes, we encourage you to stay safe and care for one another. You will all be greatly missed.

The owners also hinted at a possible future eatery, saying: "Stay tuned… a potential new restaurant opening soon. Exciting times ahead!"

Perring Plaza has not announced a new tenant for the space.