Baltimore County Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — “We have our seared scallops over our roasted corn polenta with our butternut squash. Braised short rib over mashed potatoes. Duck fat fried donuts with red wine maple syrup. Blackened rock fish tacos with avocado and aioli. The micro greens are micro cilantro, so you'll get that big burst of cilantro in there as well."

That’s just some of the dishes you’ll find on the restaurant week menu at Atlantic Food & Spirits in Catonsville.

"As soon as we were posted on the site, people started calling. Hey, what's going on? I heard about your restaurant, but I haven't been there. So it was really good to see over the weekend and on Monday, new faces coming in,” said Bobby Bassett, Chef and Partner with Atlantic Food & Spirits.

“We have this large community that comes together, and we start to see some of the same faces and we see the different families. We've only been open three years, but in three years, I've got to see kids that come work for us grow up,” said Basset.

Basset adds that Baltimore County Restaurant Week helps to keep business flowing during Dry January and the post-holiday rush. It’s also a great boost for the locally-owned business that opened in 2022.

“I grew up in Lansdowne, right around the corner. I went to school at Western Tech, which is three miles from this restaurant, and that's where I did my culinary program. So for me, when I had the opportunity to come here and own a restaurant in Catonsville, I was like, wow, this is kind of full circle, bringing me back home,” said Basset.

You can get a four course dinner for $45 and a three course lunch for $25. After you dine, comes the wine. The restaurant is connected to their wine and spirits store that's open 7 days a week. And yes, that includes Sunday!

The county’s winter restaurant week runs through Sunday. Over 45 restaurants are participating.

For a full list of participating eateries, check out the website.