Charcuterie board franchise expanding into Maryland, opening 3 locations

A national charcuterie franchise is opening its first Maryland location, with two more on the way.

Ellicott City is home to the first Graze Craze in the state. The store offers a variety of charcuterie boards, from single servings to party-sized boards.

The new store is located in the Frederick Crossing shopping center.

Founded in 2018 by Air Force veteran Kerry Sylvester, the franchise now has 100+ locations nationwide.

According to its website, locations will soon be coming to Edgewater and Odenton.

