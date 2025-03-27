Can you guess Yelp's top rated seafood restaurant in Maryland?

BALTIMORE — Maryland is known as a crab haven, but we offer all kinds of seafood.

Everyone has their favorite local spots for steamed crabs or crab cakes.

But only one was named best in the state, according to Yelp.

Drum roll please...

Yelp's top seafood restaurant in Maryland is...

Thames Street Oyster House in Fells Point.

"East Coast classics dominate the seafood menu at this waterfront spot in historic Fells Point, starting with the New England Lobster Roll (served warmed and buttered) with massive chunks of juicy lobster meat," is how Yelp describes this oyster house. "Other Yelper faves include the Baltimore Crab Cake, bursting with flavor and packed with [blue] crab meat and the North Atlantic Monkfish with potato gnocchi, touted for both taste and amazing texture.”

SEE ALSO: A Columbia food truck is Maryland's sole representative on Yelp's 2025 list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat'

It should be noted Thames Street Oyster House also finished #39 on Yelp's top 100 seafood spots of 2024.

By the way, Sal & Sons Seafood based out of Baltimore's Broadway Market made that list as well.

What say you, let us know your favorite Maryland seafood spot.