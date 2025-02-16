A Columbia food truck is Maryland's sole representative on Yelp's 2025 list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat'

COLUMBIA, Md. — Yelp is out with its 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one place in Maryland made the cut.

Although Yelp categorizes the list as a restaurant, DMV Taqueria is a mobile food truck based out of Columbia.

Yelp ranked them number 30 on this year's list.

This tasty truck says they offer tacos, quesadillas, and empanadas using only local and natural ingredients.

On their website, DMV Taqueria says its goal is "to become a regionally recognized brand."

Well, looks like they made it!

"We are thrilled to announce that DMV Taqueria has made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Best Restaurants in the US for 2025," DMV posted on Facebook Saturday night. "A huge thank you to our amazing team and our incredible customers. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support and love for our food."

Check out their page to see where the truck will be next.

Columbia seems to be the place for good grub this year, because Yelp also recently chose another restaurant there to be on its Top 100 Date Night meal destinations.

Royal Taj on Benson Drive came in at number 63 on that list.

Here's how Taj describes themselves.

"With a regal ambiance adorned with elegant décor, patrons are transported to a realm of luxury and sophistication. From aromatic curries to tandoori specialties, each dish at Royal Taj is meticulously crafted using authentic spices and traditional cooking techniques, ensuring an unparalleled culinary journey for discerning palates. Impeccable service and attention to detail complement the rich flavors, making every visit a memorable gastronomic affair."

In 2024 three Maryland restaurants earned spots on Yelp's Top 100 list, including Ekiben, in Baltimore, which finished in the top 20.

