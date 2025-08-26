Camden Yards one of the best stadiums for game-day eats in the country

If you're looking for some of the best stadium grub in the country, head to Camden Yards!

Yelp put out its Top 50 Stadiums for Game-Day Eats list, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards comes in 3rd.

Camden Yards was praised for its blend of historic vibes and Baltimore flavors, and, of course, its delicious crab cakes.

Unique food items Yelpers raved about included the Chessie, a "foot-long Chesapeake-spiced sausage topped with creamy crab dip, pickled sweet corn." You can get that at Baltimore Seafood House, located in Section 5.

Yelpers also praised The Warehouse Burger, "Brick & Whistle’s signature blend double-cheeseburger topped with queso fundido, fried onions, homemade pickle de gallo, and Whistle Sauce, served on a pretzel bun." You can order that at Bleacher Grill, located in Section 90.

The Orioles are also offering a new "Birdland Value Menu" this season.

The value menu features about 11 items for $5 or less, including various 12 oz. beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel’s, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada).

Value items are offered at multiple concession stands throughout the ballpark.

To determine the list, Yelp looked at stadiums across the US, focusing on venues where Yelpers consistently praised the game-day eats in their reviews.

You can see the complete list here.