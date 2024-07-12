Watch Now
Japanese/Pacific Island-themed restaurant coming to Cafe Hon building

Cafe Hon on the Avenue in Hampden
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is moving forward at the site of Hampden's landmark Cafe Hon.

The building's new owner, Tony Foreman (known for the Foreman Wolf restaurant group and WYPR show "Foreman & Wolf on Food & Wine"), is applying for a liquor license that's set to be reviewed by the city July 25.

The application shows a comprehensive menu with an East Asian/Pacific Island (largely Japanese) flavor, like the "goma-ae" Japanese greens, chicken "donburi," Filipino pork lumpia, Chamorro-style shrimp cakes, "street corn" with togarashi Japanese spice, and Hawaiian "Spam musubi."

Brunch includes items like "Da Broke Mouth Plate," "Steak Loco Moco," "Haupia French Toast," and "Mochi Muffins."

The name of the restaurant hasn't been announced. The application does request "outdoor table service and live entertainment."

Foreman currently oversees acclaimed Baltimore restaurants Petit Louis Bistro and Cinghiale.

Cafe Hon closed in 2022.

