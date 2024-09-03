Buffalo Wild Wings GO set to open in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, Baltimore County — Wing lovers rejoice! Wednesday September 4th is your day!

That is when Buffalo Wild Wings GO is opening in Nottingham, and with the opening day, comes freebies!

The first 50 guests in line at 11am will get free wings for a year! Of course there are a few rules but that's 6 wings every week for 52 weeks and the free wings is only valid at 7694 Belair Rd, Nottingham location.

At Noon, franchise owner Neil Patel, will officially cut the ribbon and open the new store.

“This opening marks an exciting moment both for the Buffalo Wild Wings brand and me as we celebrate Nottingham's first GO location,” said Neil Patel, Nottingham Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee. "Our team is eager to share our passion for great food and can't wait to open our doors to welcome in the community for the first time!"

The party continues until 1pm with a prize wheel and music for the Nottingham community.