Buffalo Wild Wings Go opens third Baltimore-area location

BALTIMORE — A third Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant - which is a smaller, quick-serve version of Buffalo Wild Wings - is set to open in the Baltimore area.

It will be in Baltimore City's Southside Marketplace shopping center, off of Fort Avenue near Fort McHenry.

The store is one of several chains newly opening in the shopping center, including Quickway Hibachi and Dirty Dough cookies.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO also recently opened in Milford Mill and in the Beltway Plaza on Belair Road.

