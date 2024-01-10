Smaller versions of Buffalo Wild Wings to open in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A smaller version of Buffalo Wild Wings' traditional sports bar and restaurant is coming to the Baltimore area.

The company launched "Buffalo Wild Wings Go" a few years ago, which are small stores that offer primarily take-out food.

The first "Go" location in this area will open soon in Milford Mill, in the Windsor Office Park on Windsor Boulevard near Rolling Road.

It will be a quick-serve format, with fewer than 24 seats, as well as heated lockers where customers can get their pick-up orders.

The franchise owners are Ranmeet Singh and Manki Suri. They own gas stations and convenience stores throughout Anne Arundel County, said St. John Properties, Inc. (which owns Windsor Office Park).

The owners plan to open five to seven "Buffalo Wild Wings Go" locations in the Baltimore area.

Bill Holzman, Vice President of Retail Leasing for St. John Properties, said in a statement: