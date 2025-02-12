Bubbakoo's Burritos chain to open first Howard County location

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Howard County will soon get its first taste of the fast-growing Bubbakoo's Burritos chain.

The "Mexican fusion" restaurant announced it's getting ready to open at the junction of Old Frederick and Marriottsville roads.

The restaurant is moving into a former Dunkin' Donuts location.

This is the last of the recent crop of Bubbakoo's locations in the Baltimore region that the chain announced.

There are now several Bubbakoo's spots in Baltimore County, as well as locations in Carroll and Anne Arundel counties.