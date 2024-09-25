Watch Now
Brand new Pizza Hut in Easton offers free pizza for a year

EASTON, Md. — A brand new Pizza Hut is opening in Easton.

Although the restaurant officially opened its doors on September 11, a grand opening celebration will be held Friday, September 27.

Flynn Group, who owns this Pizza Hut and several other chain restaurants throughout Maryland, is giving away a year's worth of free carryout pizza to the first 25 customers in-line that day.

During the one year period, lucky winners can redeem two large complimentary specialty or three-topping pizzas per month.

Flynn expects to add approximately 15 jobs at the new location on Marlboro Avenue.

