Bojangles to replace old Ruby Tuesday site along Frederick's Golden Mile

FREDERICK, Md. — Earlier this month we told you that legendary North Carolina based fast food chain Bojangles was expanding in Maryland.

We now know where the newest location will be.

The old Ruby Tuesday Site along Frederick's Golden Mile on W. Patrick Street.

Plans are for the old building to be torn down with a new 3,100 square foot space replacing it.

Once construction is completed the new restaurant will offer 44 seats for inside dining, and another 28 for outdoor seating.

Final plans for the site were submitted to the City for approval back on October 24.

No grand opening date has been released yet.

The restaurant hopes to open four additional locations in Maryland over the next five-years.