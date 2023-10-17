Birria Love restaurant coming to Joppa Road; Papi's Tacos expanding in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A handful of new businesses are moving into prominent vacancies along Joppa Road in Parkville and Towson.

The owners of Taco Love Grill in White Marsh are opening an offshoot called Birria Love on Joppa Road - and considering setting up more restaurants in the region.

Meanwhile, the popular Papi's Tacos, which started in Hampden, is getting ready to open a fifth location, on Harford Road in northeast Baltimore.

Taco Love Grillhas been in the small Honeygo Square shopping center, on Philadelphia Road at New Forge, since 2011. It's also at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.

Gelmin Portillo said he's now focused on opening Birria Love, which will concentrate on "birria," a traditional Mexican meat (usually beef or lamb) stew. Birria Love is set to open in November, at 1742 East Joppa Road (near Loch Raven Boulevard).

WMAR Birria Love



It will specialize in "Birria Tacos, Quesabirrias, Birria Tortas and everything Birria!" The restaurant, which will have carryout and delivery as well as about 50 seats, will also have other Mexican dishes like pozole and chicken tinga.

Portillo, who lives in the Joppa Road area, said he and Jimena Portillo realized there weren't many good options for Mexican cuisine in the area.

He explained:

We decided to open up a new concept based on the Mexican concept of birria.

The Portillos are still working on getting a liquor license. Taco Love touts "one of the biggest selections of Tequilas and Mezcals in the area with over 100 different kinds of Tequilas and over 80 different Mezcals."

They're also looking at other possible locations for Taco Love Grill, especially Harford County.

Several other prominent Joppa Road businesses are changing hands.Suya Spot is now officially open, on the former site of Starbucks and the Bel-Loc Diner.

Also nearby, the former home of Subway (1632 East Joppa Road) is becoming "NYFC Fish & Grill." And 1630 East Joppa Road, the former home of Hooters restaurant, was recently bought by Flagship Maryland, owner of theFlagship Carwash chain.

No further information was immediately available about either business.

WMAR NYFC Fish & Grill



WMAR Flagship Maryland site



Another popular Mexican restaurant that's expanding is Papi's Tacos, a "taco joint" that began in Hampden and is now also in Fell's Point, Towson, and Ocean City.

Papi's is now getting ready to open on Harford Road in Baltimore's Lauraville area, near Southern Avenue.

WMAR Papi's Tacos



A sign on the SoHa Union building says Papi's will bring "authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks" this summer.