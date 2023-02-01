"Bel-Loc" Starbucks site to become Nigerian restaurant

TOWSON, Md. — The site of the former "Bel-Loc" Starbucks in Towson is set to become a Nigerian restaurant.

Suya Spot, which has a restaurant in Owings Mills at Metro Centre, has signs at the former Starbucks building at the busy corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Joppa Road.

Starbucks closed there about a year ago, and local officials cited public safety as an issue. Despite efforts to get Starbucks to reopen, the company has apparently moved on.

Suya Spot promises "mouthwatering and healthy West African food," and has gotten a lot of attention since opening at Metro Centre in 2018. (Suya is a traditional West African skewered meat dish.)