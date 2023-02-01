Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Bel-Loc" Starbucks site to become Nigerian restaurant

Suya Spot sign
WMAR
Suya Spot sign<br/>
Suya Spot sign
Suya Spot coming to "Bel-Loc" Starbucks site
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:06:39-05

TOWSON, Md. — The site of the former "Bel-Loc" Starbucks in Towson is set to become a Nigerian restaurant.

Suya Spot, which has a restaurant in Owings Mills at Metro Centre, has signs at the former Starbucks building at the busy corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Joppa Road.

Starbucks closed there about a year ago, and local officials cited public safety as an issue. Despite efforts to get Starbucks to reopen, the company has apparently moved on.

Suya Spot promises "mouthwatering and healthy West African food," and has gotten a lot of attention since opening at Metro Centre in 2018. (Suya is a traditional West African skewered meat dish.)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices