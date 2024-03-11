Baltimore's Thai Restaurant confirms new location

BALTIMORE — A beloved restaurant in north Baltimore has confirmed it's moving down the street, to a historic building.

Residents were upset after Thai Restaurant announced it was closing on Greenmount Avenue.

Now the restaurant owners say they're moving into a site on Greenmount at East 31st Street.

The stately building is called the Waverly Town Hall; it's a historic landmark from the 1870s that was once "a center for civic engagement, drawing the City’s leading political figures and hosting debates over significant issues facing the Waverly community and the surrounding area."

Thai Restaurant posted on social media called it an "honor" to be moving into the space, and cited community support in being able to do so.

The business has gotten financial backing from Waverly Main Street and Central Baltimore Partnership, but also has a GoFundMe page, where it's raised about $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The restaurant says: "We have to build out an entire restaurant but are ready for the challenge."

The neighborhood had been working on new uses for Waverly Town Hall for years. It was recently remodeled to become a mixed-use apartment building.