Thai Restaurant on Greenmount shuts down - for now

BALTIMORE — A popular North Baltimore restaurant closed after more than 40 years in business, and the community is rallying to help it reopen.

Thai Restaurant, on Greenmount Avenue just north of 33rd Street, was beloved by many nearby residents.

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said she's helping Thai Restaurant stay in the neighborhood.

She posted on Twitter:

New owners of the building ended the lease for Thai Restaurant. We hope they can find another place nearby and we will help them. Thai Restaurant served our city for over 40 years and their patrons supported them during COVID. We will help them... The landlord ended their lease. Thai Restaurant had no choice but to leave. They did not want to go. So they will reopen elsewhere. Hopefully in the area.

The restaurant is described as Baltimore's first Thai restaurant.