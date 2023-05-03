Afro-Mexican pop-up at Clavel ahead of Cinco De Mayo in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Chef Carlos Raba has partnered along side Chef David Thomas and his wife Chef Tonya to create a special pop-up menu honoring West African and Mexican cultures.

"We'll be making special tortillas with two different corns, chef made a beautiful lamb, Tonya is going to do a beautiful dessert and expect what we always do, a great environment, great food and great drinks," said Raba.

The menu features two items, West African Lamb Didi Tacos and Capirotada Mexican bred pudding.

The tortillas for the tacos are made from scratch right in the Clavel kitchen.

Raba says he has always been fascinated by the similarities between African and Mexican cultures.

He says he is excited to be partnering with former Chopped Grand Champion Chef in Thomas.

"I will say that like David, when me and him talk and Tonya, some of the same cultural passion that we have to embrace our culture but also educate people about our culture as we educate ourselves learning from it," Raba says.

He also says this pop-up is a representation of Baltimore City as well.

"It's embracing his culture and my culture as well as the city, I mean you have a city that is 62-63% African American and 5% Latino, there have always been conflicts between Latinos and Mexicans because of the lack of resources, so there is a lot of similarities that we have to embrace and that we have to celebrate and that's what were doing tonight," Raba said.

The pop-up began at 5 p.m. until supplies last. They also served the full Clavel menu during the pop up.

