Abbey Burger Havre de Grace is set to close at the end of the month

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Abbey Burger Havre de Grace is closing after 5 years in the waterfront community.

The announcement was made on its Facebook page, thanking customers and staff for all the support.

The restaurant said consistent road closures near the restaurant made business more difficult. The landlord is also preparing to sell the building and the owners are not in a position to purchase it.

The post goes on to say, "This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s time to close this chapter. We do so with deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for every one of you who walked through our doors."

You can still get your burger fix in Baltimore. Abbey Burger has locations in Mount Washington and Fells Point.

The Abbey Burger Bistro's original location was in Federal Hill, but it closed at the end of 2024. It had been under new ownership in its last year.

That restaurant opened in 2008 and was known for its unique burgers, offering a variety of meats and toppings that you could select using their "build-a-burger" checklist.

COVID hardships also forced its Ocean City location to close in 2021 after 8 summers in the resort town.

