A good deal and even better meal, what's on the menu for Annapolis Restaurant Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — 8 days, 37 restaurants. Annapolis Restaurant Week runs from February 22 to March 2.

There are brunch deals, three-course dinner options, and a slew of wine specials.

WMAR 2 News Kara Burnett checked out a few spots. Her first stop: Buddy's Crabs & Ribs.

"Winter in Annapolis is not a busy time of year for a waterfront city. All the time I come across somebody who says I've been coming to Annapolis for all these years. I never knew this was here. It's a fantastic time to show people what we're about" said Rick Chambers, Manager at Buddy's Crabs & Ribs.

Buddy's is a longtime staple in Downtown Annapolis.

"The restaurant has been here since 1988. It's family-owned and operated. I've been working for them for most of my adult life at this point. I started here as a college job and kind of stuck around. They treat me like family," said Chambers.

Some of their lunch specials include cream of crab soup, The Annapolitan (a fried or grilled chicken breast topped with Buddy’s crab dip), and their rib basket.

