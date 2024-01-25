Watch Now
Three Maryland restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list

Baltimore Asian-Fusion spot makes top 20
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:18:57-05

BALTIMORE — Yelp is out with its 2024 list of top 100 places to eat in the United States.

Three Maryland Restaurants made the cut.

Rounding out the top 20 is Ekiben, a Baltimore based Asian-fusion restaurant known for it's Thai chicken meatballs and signature 'Neighborhood Bird' sandwich.

It consists of Taiwanese curry-fried chicken thighs topped with spicy mayo, stuffed into a fluffy steamed bao bun or rice bowl.

Ekiben has three locations including in Fells Point and Hampden.

The next Maryland restaurant on the list comes in at #82.

M&N's Pizza in Bethesda is described as having a "whacky" menu with an Indian twist to it.

The final Maryland restaurant on the list ranks #87.

Pho Bac says it's all about "bringing authentic Vietnamese cuisine to Baltimore."

Yelpers claim this Pho spot "checks all of the boxes."

Let us know if you've tried any of these spots and what you think.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
