Zoe's Just Dezzerts in Fed Hill offers more than just a sweet treat

BALTIMORE — When you walk into Zoe's Just Dezzerts in Federal Hill, you'll likely be greeted with a friendly hello from Zoe herself.

Although the name says 'Just Dezzerts' — this place offers so much more than just sweet treats.

But you won't find what we're talking about on any menu.

"We want people to come in and see my daughter and other adults like her serving, baking, whatever, and understanding that these are full human beings. They have feelings, they have dreams, they have hopes," said Jennifer Goldzsmidt.

Jennifer is the bakery owner and Zoe's mom.

When her daughter finished school — she discovered how challenging it can be for someone with autism to find a job.

"We were trying to find some way to capture her passions and turn it into something employable, something that she could grow, something she could develop, she could learn," Goldzsmidt said.

Zoe already loves to bake.

Her mom says when she's asked what she wants for dinner, she often says...

"Just desserts, just desserts."

So the bakery, and its name, were born.

But the family didn't stop there.

They teamed up with the Itineris Foundation, which helps find employment for people with autism.

It's how Kamani Batista landed his first job as a server at the bakery.

"My first job is becoming great," Batista said. "My favorite part is taking people's orders. I like interacting with people."

And as we all know, another big perk, that paycheck!

"When you see something like that, it makes you realize it's worth it," Goldzsmidt said.

Jennifer says this place is just as much about providing opportunities for the employees, as much as it is about providing awareness for the customers.

"Instead of trying to change my kid, so that she can fit better into the world, I'm changing a little bit of the world and making it a better place for people like my daughter," Goldzsmidt said.