Zeke Cohen announces run for City Council president

Zeke Cohen
Posted at 6:14 PM, Mar 19, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen announced that he is running for City Council president in 2024.

Cohen made the announcement Sunday evening at Baltimore Center Stage in Mount Vernon.

Cohen's announcement comes days after City Council President Nick Mosby declared his bid for reelection.

Since 2016, Cohen has represented the 1st District on the Baltimore City Council.

