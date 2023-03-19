Zeke Cohen announces run for City Council president

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen announced that he is running for City Council president in 2024.
Cohen made the announcement Sunday evening at Baltimore Center Stage in Mount Vernon.
Tonight I am proud to declare my candidacy to become the next President of the Baltimore City Council.— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) March 19, 2023
This campaign is not about me, but we. When I become President, we become President. Baltimore can be the next great American comeback city. But we need to build it together. pic.twitter.com/lsnPcKLyXQ
RELATED: City Council President Nick Mosby announces bid for reelection
Cohen's announcement comes days after City Council President Nick Mosby declared his bid for reelection.
Since 2016, Cohen has represented the 1st District on the Baltimore City Council.