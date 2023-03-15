City Council President Nick Mosby announces bid for reelection

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby announced in a statement he is seeking reelection.

Mosby has held his position since December 2020.

His experience at City Hall began as a representative of the west side's 7th District. He held this seat from 2011 to 2016.

This news comes after The Board of Ethics found, last May, that City Council President Mosby had violated three ethics rules.

A judge ruled that he violated the first and third rule, but said the board erred on the second rule violation.

His full statement on his reelection can be found below: