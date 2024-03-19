YouthWorks sees over 10,000 program applications ahead of the submission deadline

BALTIMORE — Since 1973, the YouthWorks program has helped thousands of people find summer jobs.

Last year, almost 8,000 people had jobs over the summer.

Habtu Habtu and Kristian McCleod were both part of the program last summer.

They worked on the mural right outside of the youth services building.

“I do art in my spare time, and my boss Latoya helped me learn a different concept of art in like a way I’ve never seen it before," says Kristian McCleod.

Mccleod says while he enjoyed getting paid, he also felt like it prepared him for future employment.

“It's more like an experience for you to like meet people and learn something new; it’s not just a job like it was probably one of the best options my mother made for me as a first job," says McCleod.

Habtu says he thinks everyone should apply, especially if they don’t have any summer plans.

“It’s also something to do because a lot of times we feel like there’s nothing to do at home like I don’t want to be bored at home. This is a lot of fun, and it was a good decision," says Habtu.

As we approach the deadline for 2024, the program has already seen over 10,000 applicants.

“The response has been overwhelming for 2024 YouthWorks. We are so excited to see that so many Baltimore City youth between the ages of 14 and 21 have an interest in having a summer career exploration that also pays them to have that experience as well," says Donnice Brown.

Chief of Youth Services Donnice Brown says there is a wide range of jobs, so every applicant can find something they enjoy doing for the five weeks they are in the program.

Habtu says the skills he learned in the five weeks were about more than art; he learned life lessons.

“I learned a lot about like planning better because we had to plan a lot for this mural and I learned also that teamwork is really important. Whenever we work together we get a lot done," he says.

The workers will see more money this year. YouthWorks has increased the pay to $15, keeping up with Maryland’s minimum wage.

But the work hours are still the same—a maximum of 25 a week.

Brown says there is still a need for more businesses to participate in the program so they can make sure all 10,000 or more have somewhere to work.

“We are ready to serve and it’s great for the young people that continue to apply for those businesses in the community-based organizations we really need you," says Brown.

Local businesses have until April 12 to submit applications to hire youth workers.

Businesses can hire or host youth.

When businesses have five employees or less, YouthWorks pays their wages, and the business gets a summer employee for free.

Last year, YouthWorks introduced a year-round option, and it's hoping to continue it.

It gives businesses that want to keep their workers beyond the five weeks have the option to do so.

The deadline for YouthWorker applications is Friday, March 22nd.

Click here for more information.