Youth football program raises money to support the family of teen killed at Joppatowne high school

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Since the shooting at Joppatowne High School claimed the life of 15-year-old Warren Grant on Friday.

Many people in Joppatowne and Edgewood have been showing support for the Grant family, praying for them, having vigils for Warren, and celebrating his life.

One Joppatowne Community Football Program decided to do more; since Friday it has been collecting donations to give to the Grant family.

The shooting on Friday is the first shooting death to happen inside a school in Harford County.

“It’s really hard to swallow not just for us but for the family. My heart goes out to the family and all of their friends,” says Dion Guthrie, Harbord County councilman.

Since the shooting, people have been looking for ways to support the Grant family. Daniel Jahn, who is the Pesident of the Joppatowne Youth Football Program, says he knew his team, the Joppatowne Seahawks, had to do more than share condolences, especially with the connection Warren Grant had with the program.

“It sent a shockwave through this community for years and years to come. Warren played in our program many many years ago; about four years ago he played right here on this field, and the way we could honor him is let’s play ball,” says Daniel Jahn.

But the team didn’t just play ball. Brittany Cundiff, who is a parent of two children in the program, says many people went to the game last Friday night, and the only thing on everyone’s mind was Warren’s death.

“It's a parent's worst nightmare; it’s terrible for that parent, and my heart breaks for them,” says Brittany Cundiff.

During the game, the program found a way to help.

All the teams in the program placed donation buckets at the concession stands, and the community responded.

“People just came up and started donating left and right," says Daniel Jahn.

By the end of the game, the Joppatowne Seahawks had almost $700 in donations.

Jahn says it sparked an idea in his mind to make the next game day all about supporting the Grant family.

He says since there will be several teams on the field all day long, he is hoping to get thousands of dollars in donations.

“This is about helping someone in the community who needs help. As a parent, I cannot imagine burying my child, and all we can do is help you with whatever you need," says Jahn.

Ahead of the football program's next set of games, the Joppatowne Recreation Council also created a websitefor people to give donations online as well.

The Joppatowne Seahawks have games Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Copenhaver Field Park.