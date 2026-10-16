Your weekend planner: Hereford Fall Festival, Barks & Boos, and more

The Hereford Fall Festival

The Hereford Fall Festival returns for its 27th year with live music, local vendors, food, and family fun.

New this year, festivalgoers can enjoy raw oysters and watch football games on the big screen.

The festival is more than a seasonal celebration. Proceeds help support the Hereford Volunteer Fire Company, funding the equipment, apparatus and operations its volunteers rely on to serve the community year-round.

The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door, and kids 12 and under get in free.

Maryland Fall Home & Garden + Craft Show

The Maryland Fall Home and Garden + Craft Show returns to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

More than 300 exhibitors will be there, including local artisans, home improvement experts, and landscape designers. Shoppers can also get a head start on holiday shopping at the Makers Market, and kids can visit the petting zoo.

Tickets start at $8 online or $10 at the door for adults.

Barks & Boos at Baltimore Humane Society

For some fall fun with your furry friends, Barks & Boos is taking over the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown.

The event features dog costume contests, pumpkin painting, live music, food trucks, and an appearance by the Oriole Bird. Attendees can also walk, run, or hike the trails before the festival kicks off.

Looking to give a helping hand or paw? Attendees can bring unopened pet food to donate to the organization's Community Pet Food Bank.

The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with walk, run, and hike registration beginning at 10:15 a.m. Festival-only tickets start at $15, and dogs get in free.