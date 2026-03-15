Your Voice, Your Stories: Tax Sale Snafu, Daycare license suspended, Grocery Outlet closures

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about a Baltimore homeowner whose property was sent to tax sale over an unpaid supplemental property bill even though her mortgage company already paid it.

Baltimore homeowner’s property went to tax sale after tax payment applied to wrong address

Next, Blair Sabol went to Howard County where parents say they received less than 24 hours to find alternative child care after a daycare lost its license.

Daycare shutdown after license suspended by state

Rounding out the week we dig into the impact the closure of multiple Grocery Outlet stores will have in Maryland.

Grocery Outlet to close 36 stores this year, including 8 in Maryland

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

