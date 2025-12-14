Your Voice, Your Stories: Sweet Days of Pickleball, Illegal Dumping, Codes to Microphones

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Highlandtown where Blair Sabol caught up with residents frustrated about increased illegal dumping.

Concerns pile up over trash, illegal dumping

Over in Towson, Maria Morales tells us about the Green Turtle permanently closing after a promotional event sparked scrutiny from Baltimore County law enforcement officials.

Greene Turtle in Towson closes permanently

Now, it's off to Gambrills with our Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams, who sat down with a U.S. Navy vet that went from leading sailors to teaching broadcasters.

Classified codes to microphones: A local Navy vet's journey from sailor to broadcaster

Randall Newsome rounds out the week in Randallstown, where the game of pickleball is creating strong community bonds among seniors.

THE SWEET DAYS OF PICKLEBALL

