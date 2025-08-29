Your Money Minute: Cost of cargiving

The financial impact of caregiving often comes as a surprise. Whether caring for an aging parent, a sick partner, or children, stepping into a caregiver role can cost years of lost income and savings.

Research from Columbia University shows that starting caregiving at 35 could require eight to twenty-four additional years in the workforce to recover financially. This does not include lost promotions, career breaks, or reduced pay when returning to work.

Many caregivers put financial goals on hold, assuming they will "catch up later." However, delaying planning can result in decades of extra work and financial strain.

Practical steps can help offset the cost of caregiving:



Use Employer Benefits: Paid family leave and Dependent Care FSAs are available in many workplaces.

Claim Tax Breaks: Caregiver tax credits and deductions can help reduce expenses.

Caregiver tax credits and deductions can help reduce expenses. Plan for the Long Term: Protecting wealth is as important as growing it. Early planning ensures caregivers do not have to choose between financial security and caring for loved ones.

Caregiving is a profound act of love — but it should not come at the expense of financial stability. Planning and using available resources can help caregivers support their families without compromising their own future.

