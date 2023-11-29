Young Swifties get a second chance to 'shake it off' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Love her or hate her you know about Taylor Swift. The pop star broke records with her Eras Tour this summer is adding dozens more shows in 2024.

She is Spotify's artist of the year with 26.1 billion streams since January 1. She thanked fans by releasing You're Losing Me (from The Vault) on all streaming platforms.

Previously, it was available as a digital download on her website and on an exclusive CD sold only at an Eras Tour stop in East Rutherford, NJ.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

She appeals to fans of all ages, as was evident by the crowds at her shows.

The Eras Tour ended for this year with her final performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 26 but Swifties can't get enough.

WTMD recognized this and its next Saturday Morning Tunes show features songs from the pop star.

"We had been doing the Saturday morning tunes concerts for families for about six or seven years. And we'll do like Beatles for kids, Grateful Dead for kids, Phish for kids like that sort of stuff. And we were sitting around thinking like, what's the next concept?....I thought, why the heck are we not doing Taylor Swift for kids?" says Sam Sessa, Director of Events & Community Engagement for WYPR & WTMD.

They reached out to Baltimore singer-songwriter, Enslow, and she agreed to do the 90 minute Taylor Swift set.

"I think Taylor Swift is taking over the world at the moment. She is the biggest pop star, probably of our generation. The demand is high for a Taylor Swift show that is available to everyone. So I'm excited to perform and bring that to Baltimore," says Enslow

The show is on Saturday, December 2 at the Baltimore Peninsula. But you can't go.

Tickets went up and there were 1,500 RSVPs in 5 days. Sessa said it's a record for Saturday Morning Tunes so they decided to add a second show.

"We were scrambling the last couple of weeks to schedule a follow up show. And we were actually just confirmed at the Recher Theater on March the 16th will be the follow up show for Taylor Swift for kids," says Sessa.

"I don't think there's been another pop star in my life that's been this big. And I remember Brittney Spears and that whole era, Madonna, but they didn't quite resonate with as many people as much for as long as Taylor Swift has and she's still so young. She's a prodigy, and she's an incredibly talented songwriter."

Tickets for are available but are expected to sell out quickly.

Even though you can't attend Taylor Swift for kids, you can check out Baltimore Peninsula's Holiday Remix.

This weekend is the Makers of Maryland pop-up market featuring local businesses and creators. The Roller Wave, an indoor skating rink, is also open for you to check out along with food and drink vendors.