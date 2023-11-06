Pop-up indoor roller-skating rink coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Peninsula is ready to roll into the holiday season, announcing today that it will feature a pop-up indoor roller-skating rink.

The South Baltimore development released a schedule today of its holiday events, called Holiday Remix.

The roller-skating rink will be held each weekend, starting Nov. 24, and is being run by The Roller Wave, which hosts seasonal pop-ups nationwide to highlight "the history of Roller Disco."

The pop-up rink will be open to the public every Friday through Sunday from noon to 12:30 a.m., until Jan. 28.

Another attraction will be WTMD's Saturday Morning Tunes event, which will be bringing a "Taylor Swift for Kids" show to Baltimore Peninsula.

Sam Sessa, Director of Events and Community Engagement at WTMD, said in a statement:

Not only are we bringing the first ever Saturday Morning Tunes Taylor Swift for Kids to Baltimore Peninsula, but thanks to their generous support, this concert will be totally free. Taylor Swift is inescapable right now, and I'm not sure who loves her music more – parents or kids. Dancing shoes are a must.

Other events include a holiday market hosted by The Locals, a Makers of Maryland popup market, a Creative Makers holiday market, a nightly menorah lighting Hanukkah celebration, and the return of theBLK ASS FLEA MKT.

More information is at https://baltimorepeninsula.com/holiday-remix/ .