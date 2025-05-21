You can't "Eat Bertha's Mussels," but you can buy Bertha's bar stools, tables, and decor

BALTIMORE — A chance to own a piece of history from a Fells Point mainstay. Bertha's Mussels closed in the fall of 2023, and the building on the corner of Lancaster Street and S Broadway hasn't found a new owner yet.

It will be up for auction next week, but before that happens, you can take home something from inside.

Everything from the bar stools to the unique decor is up for grabs in an estate sale scheduled for 10 am on Sunday.

All proceeds will go to owners, Tony and Laura Norris, who "poured their hearts into every corner of Bertha’s."

Bertha's Mussels has been on South Broadway, overlooking the Fells Point Square, since 1972.

Even if you've never gone, you've probably heard of it. It's known throughout the world for its minimalist "Eat Bertha's Mussels" stickers.

Instagram.com/eatberthasmussels "Eat Bertha's Mussels"



The Norris' announced plans to close in October 2022. An auction was held in November 2022 with Alex Cooper Auction House, but it was canceled when they started negotiations with a private buyer.

The restaurant closed for good in October 2023, and the property is still owned by Bertha's Mussels LLC, according to property records.

The auction for 730 and 734 S. Broadway is set for 11 am at Baltimore City Circuit Court on May 29. The initial deposit to participate in the auction is $75,000 and they won't accept bids online.

You can check out the property here.

