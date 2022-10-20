Bertha's Mussels closing after 50 years in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Fells Point mainstay Bertha's Mussels, known for its minimalistic "Eat Bertha's Mussels" stickers, announced it is closing.
Bertha's Mussels has been on South Broadway, overlooking the Fells Point Square, for 50 years, since 1972.
The Norris family posted on social media:
"We are proud to have actively participated in the growth of this neighborhood, starting with the historic Road Fight and preservation efforts of the 70s, leading to what we now know as the first National Historic District and the booming waterfront destination today....With that sense of appreciation and love, we humbly share that Berthas will be going up for auction on November 15th with Alex Cooper Auction House."