Would you take a dip into Baltimore's Inner Harbor?

BALTIMORE — We walk past Baltimore's Inner Harbor all the time, but we've never once speculated that one day it would be nice enough to swim in.

Now, through the Healthy Harbor Initiative, the unthinkable could quite possibly be the reality.

The initiative provides a roadmap for cleaning up the harbor and the waterways leading to the harbor.

Mayor Brandon Scott joined officials with the Waterfront Partnership on Thursday to share insights and analysis on the most recent assessment of harbor health.

According to the report, things are heading in the right direction.

With the sewer upgrades in 2021, Baltimore waterways have seen an immediate and consistent reduction in sewer overflows.

Since 2018, sewage overflows are down 97%.

From 2021 to 2022, the Department of Public Works reported a 75% reduction in volume while the number of sewer overflows has dropped by an additional 94% from 2021 through the first half of 2023.

With this current pace, officials are planning the first public swim in the Baltimore Harbor in over 40 years in 2024.

The exact date will be announced next year.

Now for the million dollar question, are you taking a dip? Vote below in our poll: