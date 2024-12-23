Work-zone fines in Maryland to change Jan. 1

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The fines for speeding in a Maryland work zone are changing significantly in 2025.

Currently, the fine is $80 (it rose from $40 in June 1). Starting January 1, the fine will be a tiered system.

These will be the new fines for driving...

12 to 15 mph above the speed limit: $60, or $120 if workers are present.

16 to 19 mph above the speed limit: $80, or $160 if workers are present.

20 to 29 mph above the speed limit: $140, or $280 if workers are present.

30 to 39 mph above the speed limit: $270, or $540 if workers are present.

40 mph or more above the speed limit: $500, or $1000 if workers are present.

The system also applies to citations issued by an automated speed-camera system.

The new fines are part of the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act that was passed this year by the state's General Assembly.

Many parts of the new law were recommended by a task force that was created after the 2023 crash that killed six highway workers on I-695 near Woodlawn.

Forty-five people were killed - many of them highway workers - in Maryland work-zone crashes between 2019 and 2023, and 2,587 were injured, said Station Highway Administration.

Twelve died in work-zone incidents in 2023, and 17 so far in 2024 (including the six who died in the Key Bridge collapse).

